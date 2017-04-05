Aug 9 hearing for Rafizi’s appeal against OSA conviction

KUALA LUMPUR: Pandan Member of Parliament Mohd Rafizi Ramli’s appeal against his sentence for unauthorised possession and disclosure of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Audit Report will be heard on Aug 9.

Senior assistant registrar Asfahani Hamzah set the date in chambers yesterday, during which deputy public prosecutor Izwan Ariff Ibrahim and Mohd Rafizi’s lawyer Haijan Omar were present. Izwan Ariff told reporters when met that the case would be presided by High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah.

On Nov 14 last year, the Sessions Court meted out 18 months imprisonment to Mohd Rafizi for each of the two charges he faced under the Official Secrets Act 1972.

However, judge Zulqarnain Hassan ordered the sentences to run concurrently and also

granted a stay of execution of the jail term pending Mohd Rafizi’s appeal to the high court.

The PKR vice president was found guilty of unauthorised possession of page 98 of the 1MDB audit report at the parliament building lobby in Jalan Parlimen here at 3pm on March 24, 2016.

The charge under Section 8(1)(c)(iii) of the OSA 1972, carries a maximum seven years imprisonment on conviction.

Mohd Rafizi, 40, was also found guilty of leaking the contents of the report to the media at the same place and time on March 28, 2016. The charge under Section 8(1)(c)(iv) of the same Act, carries a jail term of up to seven years on conviction. — Bernama