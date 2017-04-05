Bawang Assan Lions donate to Peryatim Sibu Complex

SIBU: The Lions Club of Bawang Assan together with individuals and local shop owners brought joy and smiles to orphans at Peryatim Sibu Complex when they handed over donated items to them last Saturday.

According to secretary of Lions Club of Bawang Assan, Godfrey Ting Tai Boh, the donations were mostly in the form of food items as well as electrical appliances.

“Besides that, our generous donors also donated school stationery, used clothings and many more,” he added.

The club’s deputy president Jennifer Wong, past president Cecelia Ling and project organising chairman Yek Yik Ching were also present.

Meanwhile, the acting manager of Peryatim Sibu Complex Siti Aminah Abdullah expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Lions Club, individuals and local shop owners for donating the items.

“Your generosity means so much to the children here.

“Once again thank you so much to all the kind and generous donors,” she added.

Aminah said to date the orphanage has 83 children aged seven to 19 years.