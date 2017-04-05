Bills to legalise Uber, Grabcar rides tabled

The bills to legalise ‘e-hailing’ services such as Uber and Grabcar were tabled at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri tabled the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 for the first reading. The amendment proposed that vehicle used for e-hailing services is a public service vehicle subjected to intermediation business licence.

Nancy also tabled the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2017, for the first reading yesterday, that proposed the definition of “e-hailing vehicle” to be included in First Schedule of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

One of the proposed amendments to the Land Public Transport Act 2010 is that no person shall operate a business mediation unless he holds an intermediation business licence obtained from the Public Land Transport Commission. — Bernama