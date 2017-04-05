Coaches, athletes attend SSC-MSNS workshop on mental skills

KUCHING: Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) is adopting a multi-disciplinary approach in delivering sports science to coaches and high performance athletes.

In a press statement, SSC CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee said this will raise the quality and depth of coaching and sports performance to address Sarawak’s Key Result Area (KRA) 6 to make the state become a sports powerhouse.

Following this approach the SSC and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) organised an inaugural mental skills training and biofeedback analysis workshop for tenpin bowling and wushu coaches and athletes at Megalanes Bowling Centre in Batu Kawa here from March 27-29.

Dr Garry Kuan of University Science Malaysia and Dr Chin Ngien Siong (Institute Of Teachers’ Education Tun Abdul Razak Campus) conducted the three-day workshop attended by about 30 coaches and athletes.

Sarawak Tenpin Bowling Association vice president Robert Lu who is team manager for the state squad said the workshop will definitely benefit the younger coaches and athletes in their preparation for Sukma.

“The workshop also incorporates the introduction of biofeedback analysis and training on the athletes that facilitates the self-regulation and mindfulness of athletes that allows them to perform on demand and under pressure,” said Kuan, a prominent sports psychologist who has worked at the Australian Institute of Sports.

Ting Pei Yi and Monica Mercy (IPG Kampus Tun Abdul Razak) and Lim Ting Len (SK Ulu Yong Kapit) acted as facilitators during the workshop.