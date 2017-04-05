Customs to explain chicken wing mystery tomorrow

Report by Conny Banji

SIBU: The Royal Customs Department will have a press conference tomorrow (Thursday) at 9am at its Sibu Customs station in Deshon Road here on the issue of chicken wings disposed at Bukit Aup.

The press conference is expected to be attended by Sarawak Customs director Ahmad @ Daud Jii.

Today, reporters who gathered at Sibu Customs station were told by one of the senior officers that they cannot issue any media statement on the matter.

The officer said that they were not allowed to do so and that they must wait for the state director to issue official statement.

“If I can, I do not mind reveal it (the information) to you but we just cannot do that,” the officer said to the reporters.

He added Sarawak Customs director will come to Sibu in late afternoon today.

Earlier, a meeting was held at Sibu Customs station here.

The meeting was attended by Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Muhammad Rais Abdullah and representatives of government agencies like Sibu Municipal Council, Sibu Rural District Council and Land and Survey Department.

After the meeting ended, a group of custom officers and personnel went to the site where the chicken wings were buried.