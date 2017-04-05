Daren faces Danish ace Axelsen today

KUCHING: Former national shuttler Liew Daren has qualified for the main draw of the men’s singles at the Malaysia Open Badminton Championship.

The seasoned campaigner, however, had to battle hard to beat China’s Zhao Jun Peng 17-21, 21-15, 21-18.

“I should have won the first game, as I was leading 16-13, overall it was a good match, especially on the third game as I was on a tougher side as I manage to keep point distance. Therefore, I’m happy with my performance,” he said.

The journey ahead remains tough for Daren as he will be up against top Danish player Viktor Axelsen today (April 5).

“I have met Viktor in the French Open final which I won, but it was five years ago. I think he has improved a lot, as he is the Olympic bronze medalist and that he won the India Open last week. It will be very tough.

But the veteran, who has already reached his initial target to play in the main draw, is cautiously optimistic.

“So (it will be) one match at a time. Who knows I could surprise everyone like what I did today, beating Zhao who was the champion at the Macau Open last year,” he told reporters.

Other Malaysians who qualified for the main draw today are women doubles pair Joyce Choong-Tee Jing Yi and the mixed doubles combination of Pang Ron Hoo and Yen Wei Peck.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Tan Boon Heong who recently paired up with Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan overcame two hurdles to qualify for the first round of competition.

They beat South Korea’s Jae Hwan Kim-Yoo Yeon Seong 21-14, 21-13 before overcoming Lee Jian Yi and Lim Zhen Ting of Malaysia 21-15, 21-17.