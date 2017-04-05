DHL Express forays into Sarawakian market

KUCHING: International express services provider, DHL Express, has set up a direct presence in East Malaysia through the establishment of a new Gateway in Kuching yesterday.

As the only international express services company with a direct presence in Sarawak, the new and upgraded Gateway caters to the increasing demand for international trade, supporting businesses operating in and out of the state.

The Kuching Gateway serves as a clearance point for inbound shipments entering the state, before they are sent to DHL’s four Service Centers in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, and Kuching for deliveries.

Strengthening DHL’s network of 23 service centers, 90 service points and 6 gateways in West Malaysia, the Kuching Gateway improves the efficiency and responsiveness to meet the increased demands of customers in Sarawak.

Speaking at the official launch of the Kuching Gateway, Christopher Ong, Managing Director of DHL Express Malaysia & Brunei said, “Previously operated through an agent, we took over the operations in Sarawak to enhance our services and interact directly with our customers.

“The new facility delivers top-notch productivity and operational efficiency, with improved speed, reliability and flexibility. This will enable our customers in Sarawak to have greater access to international markets.

“To provide our customers with peace of mind when they ship with us, we have invested heavily to ensure that the facility is built to TAPA “A” certification standards, to meet our global criteria for operational efficiency, quality and security.

“The Kuching Gateway provides direct access to our global network of more than 220 countries and territories, allowing businesses in Sarawak to trade in the global marketplace more efficiently than ever before,” he added.

The official launch of the Kuching Gateway was witnessed by over 30 guests including officers from The Royal Malaysia Customs Department in Kuching.

DHL offers a portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management.

With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. it offers specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.