Duo further remanded over counterfeit notes

KUCHING: A man and a woman will remain in police detention pending investigation into a case involving the printing and possession of counterfeit ringgit notes.

Yesterday the two – in their late 20s – appeared before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who then, ordered them to be further remanded till April 6.

The police team from the state Commercial Crime Investigation Department arrested the suspects were arrested at a house in Taman Poh Ming at Jalan Foochow here, around 8.30pm on March 24.

The two have been in police custody since March 25.

The case is being investigated under Section 489(b) and 489(c) of the Penal Code.