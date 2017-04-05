Ex-convict fined RM1,000 for attempting suicide

KUALA LUMPUR: An ex-convict who attempted suicide by jumping from the roof of a monorail station was fined RM1,000 in default one month’s jail by the magistrates’ court here, yesterday.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som sentenced Mohd Shaari Talip, 45, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Tun Sambanthan Monorail Station in Brickfields, here, at 10pm on March 29, 2017.

Earlier, Mohd Shaari appealed to the court for leniency, saying he was unemployed and lived alone. “I just came out of prison March 24.

“Actually, I was distressed with the perception of the community and my family towards me and decided to commit suicide, but now, I truly regret my actions.

“I hope the court can give me a chance to live again like everyone else, and let the 10 years in jail and 10 strokes of the cane imposed on me before this be enough of a lesson to me,” said Mohd Shaari who was unrepresented.

He was charged under Section 309 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama