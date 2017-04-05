Firefly partners with 11street to connect with customers

KUCHING: Firefly signed a partnership agreement with 11street, Malaysia’s latest one stop online shopping store.

Joining a diverse group of partners, Firefly will be able to tap on a wider online customer base, while at the same time rewarding loyal customers who continue to support the Airlines.

In line with this parthership, a two-month promotion starting April 4, 2017 will see customers enjoying a RM100 voucher with a 17 per cent discount when purchased via the 11street website, www.11street.my.

The voucher code received can be used to purchase flight tickets via www.fireflyz.com.my.

A year-long partnership will see more promotional activities and plans to provide value to Firefly passengers.

“We are excited about working together with 11street, especially at a time that marks our 10th anniversary flying passengers from all over the place and delight them with easy access to the best deals”, said Firefly chief executive officer Ignatius Ong in a statement yesterday. .

Meanwhile, Vice President of Merchandising for 11street, Bruce Lim said: “The partnership marks another milestone for 11street, as Firefly is the first airline to form a strategic alliance with 11street.

Together with, 11street offers consumers irresistible deals catering to Malaysians’ wanderlust; making air travel more affordable.

Furthermore, with the festive season just around the corner, the collaboration with Firefly could not have come at a more opportune time. Consumers can look forward to exciting future promotions.”