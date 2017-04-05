Former students reminisce about old times

SIBU: A group of 82 former Form 5 students of Catholic High School in 1967 gathered Sunday night at a hotel here for a reunion.

Organising chairman Tang Sing Lok said there were 180 classmates in four classes that year, but over half of the number could not turn up.

“Some might be constrained by old age while others could not be contacted,” he said, adding that all 180 were male students.

“But, we’re especially grateful to those who have returned from far away like Australia and Canada for the reunion,” he enthused.

He said those former classmates who were not able to make it this time had another reunion gathering to consider.

“We’ll be having a similar one on July 1 in Kuching which is being arranged by those of us now staying in Kuching,” he said.

During Sunday’s gathering, the former classmates pooled a total of RM29,100 for the school.

The money was later presented to school principal Rev Bro Anthony Tay.