Get chicken wings from legitimate suppliers – Sibu Divisional Health Officer

Report by Conny Banji

SIBU: Consumers and food traders in Sibu must be concerned about their raw chicken wings source before buying for daily consumption or for reselling.

Sibu Divisional Health Officer, Dr Muhammad Rais Abdullah also advised consumers and food traders to be responsible as it is important to ensure food safety and hygiene.

“Consumers should be cautious and not take matters lightly when choosing chicken meat,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

His tips for buying raw chicken meat included firm and elastic meat texture, not watery, does not have a bluish or greenish tinge, is not smelly, and the skin looks fresh.

“Be a smart consumer and do not be easily swayed by prices that are cheaper than the market price. Only purchase or obtain raw chicken wings from legitimate suppliers for clean and safe consumption,” he said.

Dozens of villagers dug up chicken wings buried near Bukit Aup area on Tuesday.

The chicken wings were allegedly buried there after the owner failed to pay tax.

It was believed that the chicken wings had been in the ground since last Friday.

There has been rumour circulated that the chicken wings were being resold by individuals in few places here as cheap as RM6 to RM7 per kilogramme.