Help young Bisaya choose right education path, association told

MIRI: Sarawak Bisaya Association (PBS) must come up with programmes such as education seminars for Bisaya youngsters eyeing to pursue tertiary studies.

Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang said this move would help guide these youths pick the right courses once they got enrolled in colleges and universities.

“Taking the wrong courses could result in our young Bisayas failing to land jobs once they graduate.

“As such, PBS now focuses on holding more seminars for Bisaya school-leavers to guide them on choosing the most suitable path towards tertiary education and careers,” he said in his opening remarks at PBS annual general meeting (AGM) at a hotel in Limbang recently.

According to Paulus, it is equally vital to hold such programmes for the parents, in that they would be the ones who are very worried about their children not able to land jobs after completing their diploma, degree and even master’s studies.

“We don’t want our youths to be jobless after graduation simply because their qualifications are not relevant to the job market,” he said further.

Paulus, who is PBS advisor, also called upon the village security and development committees (JKKKs) to ‘think outside the box’ with respect to the development of their communities.

“Be open and alert to various schemes such as buffalo rearing provided by the government, which are slated for the long-term benefit and progress of the community.”

Later, Paulus announced a grant of RM50,000 for PBS to run its activities.

PBS was set up 46 years ago with a mission to transform the Bisayas into a more dynamic and positive-thinking community.

On this, Paulus pointed out the establishment of shoplots in Limbang town and the Bisaya Culture Centre at Batu Danau, which cost millions of ringgit, served as a symbol of unity and cooperation of the Bisayas.

Meanwhile, outgoing Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis remains as PBS president for the 2017-2018 term, following his re-election at the AGM.

He is assisted by deputy president Latip Sapong, while Peter Sawal, Helimah Muda and Narawi Aba are respective vice-presidents I, II and III.

Gumbang Agong is PBS secretary-general, assisted by Augustine Pudon Enak, Henry Madai and Marcella Lily Sapuan as assistant secretary-general I, II and III respectively.

The treasurer and assistant treasurer posts are held by Melissa Ogang and Patrik Lukong, respectively.

The PBS committee comprises chairmen of all its 25 sub-branches across the state.