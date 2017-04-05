Host of activities to mark KGBS Lawas 60th anniversary

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) Lawas branch rolled out several events in conjunction with its 60th anniversary recently.

Branch chairman Mudihi Abdullah Kader said the activities included a petanque competition pitting committee members of Lawas and Limbang branches and a dinner.

The main objectives of the activities were to build rapport among members and to strengthen relationship between the two branches.

Mudihi urged teachers in Lawas to join the association.

Among those present were Lawas District education officer Awang Ibrahim Ahmad, KGBS president Ahmad Malie and secretary-general Awg Adrus Awg Ramle.