IHH’s Gleneagles HK capitalise on different offerings

KUCHING: IHH Healthcare Bhd’s (IHH) Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital (GHK) which has begun operating is capitalising on its differentiation from other private hospital players in Hong Kong.

This observation was made by the team at TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Securities) who examined the political and environmental factors surrounding the healthcare industry in Hong Kong and the strategies that GHK has employed to combat them.

Like most countries, Hong Kong operates a dual-track healthcare system where both public and private sectors provides for healthcare services in their industry.

However, Hong Kong is more unique because there is a huge reliance on public healthcare as public hospitals were found to accommodate for 81 per cent of total inpatients in Hong Kong in 2015.

This huge disparity is attributed to the Hong Kong government subsidising over 95 per cent of the actual cost of healthcare services at public hospitals regardless of each patient’s financial capacity and the uncompromising quality of healthcare services provided at public hospitals, rendering the public sector to be seen as a much more attractive source of healthcare.

Despite such bias to the public sector, TA Securities is optimistic that GHK’s performance and opines that there is a real possibility of a shorter gestation period for the hospital due to a quicker turnaround toward the shorter end of the average of one to two years at the EBITDA level.

According to the research arm, this positive view is premised on GHK differentiating itself from other private players in terms of its facilities and services offered.

“With GHK being the latest entrant into the private sector since 1994 (Union Hospital), it is well-equipped with new, modern and state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities. We believe this would give it an upper hand against its private sector peers and appeal to the segment of the population that are accustomed to private hospitals,” the research arm noted.

Not forgetting the stigma of a lack of price transparency in the private sector, GHK has employed specific strategies targeted to alleviate some of these concerns from the general public.

“In the interest of helping patients make financially informed decisions prior to admission, GHK will be offering fee advisory services and at least 51 per cent of its inpatient bed days will be provided at packaged rates which are fixed-price and all-inclusive in nature,” said the research arm.

In particular, the all-inclusive packages will help GHK differentiate from its peers while making its services extremely attractive to the general population.

“For a start, GHK will be offering 54 medical packages on common clinical conditions with long waiting times, but management has alluded that it intends to progressively triple the figure to 150 medical packages in the future, to cater for more critical cases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases,” reported research arm.

Besides capitalising on its differentiation strategies, GHK is also poised to benefit from Hong Kong’s aging population which according to the Jong Kong Census and Statistics Department is set to double from 15 per cent in 2014 to 30 per cent in 2034.

Coupled with the fact that Hong Kong’s population has one of the longest life expectancy in the world at 84 years (world average is 71 years), the research arm expects a much stronger growth in demand for healthcare services, especially at the tertiary and quaternary level as the elderly population have increased risks of developing chronic diseases.

In addition, the Hong Kong government has also placed in more efforts to facilitate the current overflow of inpatients in the public to private healthcare sector by requesting for budget estimates from private players for their services in efforts to enhance price transparency.

This move is expected to be supportive in drawing patients from the public sector into the private sector.

With this in mind, TA securities is hopeful on GHK’s performance and estimates that GHK could potentially contribute revenue in the range of RM410 to RM480 million per annum to IHH’s overall revenue or 6 to 7 per cent.

“Our estimates are decided on the assumption of occupancy rates at 60 to 70 perc ent, an average length of stay of 2 nights, and conservatively, the cheapest of the group’s medical packages at RM7,513.”

Looking toward IHH’s home markets, the research arm expects similar prospects and has decided to make no changes to its earnings forecasts on the stock. It’s valuation for IHH is maintained at a ‘Hold’ call with a SOTP derived target price of RM6.40 per share.