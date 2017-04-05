JCI Miri to celebrate 55th anniversary

MIRI: Junior Chamber International (JCI) Miri will celebrate its 55th anniversary this year.

President Lee Kin Fatt said as such 2017 is an important year for the movement.

“There is a need for JCI Miri’s new board of directors 2017 to take the challenge so the movement is able to make greater achievements in all aspects of development,” he told the media on Sunday after inviting Assistant Minister of Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin to officiate at JCI’s 55th installation and awards ceremony on April 14.

Apart from focusing on increasing membership, Kin Fatt said the new office-bearers are also looking to enhance their leadership skills.

“Today’s modern digital era demanded that youths not only be well equipped with knowledge, but can master social and leadership skills.

“On this, we want to train and produce a pool of young and talented youth as well as give them the opportunity and platform to exercise their leadership skills,” he said.

Strategic planning chairman Chai Chon Chin said activities for the year included JCI Miri’s 55th anniversary celebration in October.

“The activities that we’ve planned are not only for the members but involve the surrounding community such as workshops, charity project, 916 Malaysia Day Go Cycle and colouring contest, E-sports League and many others,” he said, explaining that the E-sports league is an online gaming competition.

“Although the first E-sports League we organised last year was only for Miri, we did receive participation from other divisions such as Kuching.

“Thus, we want to make the second E-sports League, which is scheduled for the month of August a state-level (event).”