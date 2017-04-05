Kalimantan 

Kandangan police arrested child abuse perpetrator

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Criminal investigation police (reskrim) of Kandangan, South Hulu Sungai, caught a perpetrator of child sexual abuse, who escaped to East Kalimantan, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“It is true, we have arrested the perpetrator of child molestation,” South Hulu Sungai (HSS) district police chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner (AKBP) Sukendar Eka Ristyan Putra through Kandangan police chief First Inspector (Iptu) Gandhi Ranu S in Kandangan, Tuesday.

The arrest of child predators was done on Friday (31/3) afternoon, when the perpetrator was in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. His arrest thanks to the collaboration with the Samarinda Police knowing about the existence of the perpetrators in the city area.

From that information, Kandangan police crosschecked and it was true that perpetrator of child sexual abuse that occurred in November 2016 with the victim Rose (8), not her real name.

“To avoid actor escaped far away, Samarinda Police immediately secured the offender, then they contacted us,” he said.

He was already picked up and taken to the Kandangan police station and from interrogation actor known as YD (19). He is currently being held for further legal proceedings.

