Kapit remains bastion of power boat racing

KAPIT: Power boat racing remains a very popular sport here, with 17 clubs registered under the Kapit Power Boat Association.

Association chairman Koh Kumbong pointed out that the clubs comprise members from all ethnic groups.

“Power boat racing is popular because of Kapit’s physical terrain of numerous streams and rivers, which are the main mode of transport in the absence of roads,” he said in an interview.

He explained that this water sport is expensive as boats cost from RM15,000 to RM20,000 each, while organising races is also costly.

Local power boat enthusiasts include Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Hulu Rajang MP Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.

Meanwhile, during the power boat race in conjunction with the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari over the weekend, the boats that came in first to third in the 50hp and below tunnel boat race were King Cobra 99, Green Hornet 36, and Orion 13.

For the 30hp 3-piston tunnel boat race, the top three winners were Murpink 45, Orion Song 28, and Pegasus 23.

For the 35hp 2-piston tunnel boat race, the fastest boats were Pesaka 69, BGRT 68, and JSM Adong Belalai 09; while for the 18hp tunnel boat race, BGRT PRS 26, Ganas Buing Warrior 89, and GB Group 18 were the top three winners.

For the engine pump 8hp category, Majeniz S77, Majeniz S33, and Majeniz R33 came in first to third.