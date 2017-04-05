Kpg Usahajaya Tukau folk appeal for road upgrade

The notice board claiming a road upgrading project would be carried out has been damaged by time. A pothole-riddled muddy section of the village road.

MIRI: Villagers of Kampung Usahajaya Tukau, Sungai Beluboh have called on the government to upgrade the road leading to the village.

According to the residents, only small sections of the road have been tar-sealed or lain with gravel, while the other sections closer to the village are still dirt road, which often turns muddy.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia state commissioner Jofri Jaraiee claimed the road is a ‘sick project’.

“The problem faced by the villagers is the entrance to their village is full of potholes and is muddy during the rainy season because the drainage system is not well designed,” he claimed.

“We are questioning where is the allocation for upgrading village projects including roads. We do not want elected representatives to not keep their promises made during the last election to residents.”

It is understood that the villagers were promised a proper drainage system and road upgrading.