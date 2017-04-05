Land border control operations to be beefed up

The Malaysian Border Security Agency Bill (AKSEM) 2017 tabled in Parliament yesterday will witness the strengthening of land control and coordination efforts by the relevant authorities in the country.

The Bill tabled for the first time by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed will unify all the government agencies under AKSEM that are responsible for border affairs to overcome intrusion, truancy and smuggling.

The Bill also proposed the establishment of a high level committee comprising Cabinet ministers, chief of the Armed Forces, inspector-general of Police and directors-general of the National Security Council, Customs Department, National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN).

This committee is entrusted to decide on recommendations made by the coordination committee and any matters relating to Malaysian land border security.

While it is proposed that the coordination committee is helmed by the Home Ministry secretary-general, commissioner general, Civil Defence Force and Rela chief commissioner and directors of the state Public Order and Security Department and Management Department of the Malaysian Royal Police Force.

It should also comprise directors of MKN, Customs, Immigration, Wildlife, Agriculture Department, government security, AADK and LKTN as well as police chief for the states of Kedah, Perak, Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan and Perlis.

Among others, the coordination committee is responsible for making recommendations relating to national land border security, formulate policies and programmes to curb smuggling activities that violated the law along the Malaysian border.

The Bill also stated that a commissioner general appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has full powers under any provisions of the act, including issuing directives and decisions to AKSEM.

Among the functions of AKSEM under the Bill is to control, monitor, prevent and curb smuglging activites and ensure the wellbeing and security of the country’s land border. — Bernama