Malaysian Open off to a roaring start

KUCHING: The Malaysia Open Badminton Championship kicked off with a bang as fans streamed to the Sarawak Indoor Stadium to catch the qualifying matches on Day 1.

“I’m happy and we are expecting more fans to come, from the way I see it tickets have already been sold out,” said Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He was at the stadium yesterday, accompanied by Sarawak Sports Coorporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee, to inspect the facilities and observe proceedings.

He also revealed that the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud “is also excited about it” and expected to attend the finals on Sunday.

The Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will be present during the semi-finals on Saturday.

Sarawak last hosted the top-tier international tournament in 2006 in the same venue.