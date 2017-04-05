Metro explosion: Malaysian students in St Petersburg safe

KUALA LUMPUR: All 21 Malaysian students currently studying at the State Marine Technical University of Saint (St) Petersburg, Russia, are reported safe following a bomb blast on a St Petersburg Metro train.

Director of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Russia Office, Syed Saifuddin Syed Ahmad said no Malaysian student was harmed in the deadly metro explosion in Russia’s second largest city on Monday, which left 11 passengers dead.

“All 21 Malaysian students in St Petersburg were at their hostel when the explosion happened.

“So far, only these students are registered with the Malaysian Embassy here and they are all Mara-sponsored students,” he told Bernama via Facebook Messenger application here yesterday.

Syed Saifuddin, who was at his office in Moscow when it happened, said the explosion occurred on Monday at 2.30pm local time.

According to Russia’s 24-hour English news channel, Russia Today (RT), the blast killed 11 passengers and injured dozens of others, forcing the entire Metro system to be shut down as bomb squads and rescuers responded to the emergency.

Quoting the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the report also said the explosion happened as the train was travelling between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad metro stations. — Bernama