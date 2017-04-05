MMC gunning for total ownership of Penang Port

KUCHING: MMC Corporation Bhd (MMC) is gunning for total ownership of Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) by proposing to acquire the remaining 51 per cent stake of the company, in addition to its existing 49 per cent stake that was newly acquired last Monday.

The announcement was made Monday in a filling with Bursa Malaysia where the leading utilities and infrastructure group revealed the total cash consideration of the proposed acquisition to be RM220 million.

According to management, rationale for the proposed acquisition and full ownership of Penang Port is to enable MMC to be in full control of PPSB and to be in the position to determine its future strategic direction.

“This is in line with the initiative of the MMC group to make further strategic investments in one of its core business (ports and logistics division) to strengthen the group’s financial performance and position,” MMC said, adding that ownership of PPSB would also allow MMC to maintain its position as a key player in Malaysia’s ports industry.

To date, MMC operates three major ports in Peninsular Malaysia, namely, Port Tanjung Lepas, Johor Port and Northport in Klang.

Additionally, the proposed acquisition would allow MMC to consolidate PPSB’s earnings in full which will in turn contribute positively to the future earnings of the group.

Agreeing with this rationale is the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) who sees the proposed acquisition as long-term positive in light of MMC’s aims to grow its ports and logistics segment.

“The segmewnt’s upsides appear attractive at the moment with current levels at 13.8 per cent total returns from stable recognitions for the construction and ports segment,” justified the research arm.

Additionally, the research arm also reckons that the proposed price of RM220 million is fair given that it implies a price to book ratio of 0.96 fold based on FY16 numbers of PPSB, which is close to its previous 49 per cent stake valuation of 0.95 fold.

Besides, the valuation is also at a discount compared to MMC’s previous acquisition for NCB Holdings Bhd which was at 1.47 fold.

Despite this optimism on the development, earnings impact form PPSB’s acquisition are seen to be not overly significant by the research arm but has prompted an upward revising for its earnings forecasts in FY17-18.

“After inputting for the contributions from the remaining 51 per cent of PPSB by the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17), we expect earnings to increase by 1.1 to 3.4 per cent in FY17-18 to RM501.3 to 546.3 million.

The research arm is assuming modest single digit revenue growth for PPSB which is in line with growth assumptions from other ports under their coverage, and low net margin assumptions of six to 10 per cent in FY17-18.

With MMC poised to expand on its port and logistics segment, Kenanga research is upgrading their call on the stock to ‘outperform’ from ‘market perform’ in tandem with an increased target price of RM2.80 from RM2.74 to reflect the upwards rerating and increased earnings forecasts.