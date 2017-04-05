Old boys re-live schooldays in football match

SIBU: The Form 5 class of 1985 from SMK Sacred Heart proved to their younger schoolmates that they were no pushover when they forced the younger Form 5 class of 1988 to a 2-2 draw in a recent soccer match.

The friendly match played on the soggy school field saw both teams in an attacking mode from the first whistle.

The class of 85 were out to prove that age was no barrier when it came to their favourite sport.

Donning red jersey, they drew first blood when winger Wong King Hook split their opponent’s defence to tap in the first goal.

Class of 88, however, levelled the score through a penalty in the first half.

In the second half, class of 88 stormed into the lead with their second goal.

Not to be outdone, striker Desmond Douglas Jerukan struck a long range shot from outside the penalty box.

It dipped into the goal for a superb equaliser.

Meanwhile, school principal David Teo, who was captain of the class of 85, said the friendly match was one of the activities held before their reunion dinner in the evening.

“This is friendly match between the former students to build stronger rapport among them. It is also a reminiscence of their school days,” he said.