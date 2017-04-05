Pacific Mutual pays RM31.3 million to investors

KUCHING: Pacific Mutual Fund Bhd, an investment management company under the OCBC Group, with internal resources to manage both local and global investments for its clients, has announced income distributions amounting to RM31.3 million to investors.

In a statement yesterday, the group declared an annual distribution of 7.00 sen per unit for its Pacific Pearl Fund, 1.70 sen per unit for its Pacific Dana Murni, and 2.50 sen per unit for its Pacific Focus China Fund.

Meanwhile, the group declared quarterly distributions of 0.40 sen per unit for its Pacific Cash Fund, 1.00 sen per unit for its Pacific Islamic Cash Fund, 1.06 sen per unit for itd Pacific Emerging Market Bond Fund, and 0.70 sen per unit for its Pacific Cash Deposit Fund.

Commenting on the outlook for the second quarter of 2017, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Pacific Mutual, Teh Chi-cheun, said some main factors to watch out for are execution by US President Donald Trump of his economic policies, especially the tax cuts and fiscal spending, and further details on his trade policies especially on China.

Teh further added, “The speed at which inflation picks up in the US and globally, is an area of concern. If inflation increases much faster than income growth and interest rates, it will erode purchasing power and impede economic growth.

“We expect rotational play to occur as monies flow to assets which prices have lagged.”

Pacific Mutual is a subsidiary of Lion Global Investors Ltd – formerly known as Lion Capital Management Ltd – a company incorporated in Singapore since 1986.

Both companies are members of the OCBC Group. As at the end of March 2017, Pacific Mutual manages RM1.5 billion on behalf of its unit trust investors and private mandate clients.