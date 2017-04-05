Sarawak govt partners Huawei to push digital economy

KUCHING: Sarawak’s government and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on digital economy cooperation to explore the collaboration on the ‘State Digital Economy Programmes’ which promotes economic growth in Sarawak through digital transformation.

The signing by State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani, representing Sarawak’s goverment, with Huawei Techologies (Malaysia) vice president Foo Fang Yong was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Huawei Technologies vice president of Public Affairs and Communications Edward Zhou at the Sarawak International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference.

Speaking at the partnership, Abang Jo said the development of digital economy is the main driving force of future economic development in Sarawak.

“As high-speed broadband is the foundation of a digital economy, it is the focus of the Sarawak state government to provide our people with a ubiquitous high-speed broadband connection. This is to improve the level of economic development and the lives of our people.

“We hope to leverage on Huawei’s global leading ICT technology to jointly collaborate on areas among other, smart city planning and safe city solution to strengthen public safety, traffic management control, communicity social network and other key initiatives such as smart tourist, smart building, smart home, smart education, e-commerce, and others to promote local economic development.”

Huawei brings an experience of working with over 170 countries on high-speed broadband, wider wireless coverage, new submarine links, smart applications platform and data centre, and Internet of Things (IoT) to the partnership in turn helping Sarawak state achieve digital economy transformation.

“Through the devlopment of e-government cloud and safe city, we intend to improve government efficiency and provide better public service to the people of Sarawak,” said Morshidi.

“Over the past 16 years, we are proud that Huawei has made outstanding contributions to development of the ICT industry in Malaysia,” said Huawei Malaysia Abraham Liu.

“Looking ahead, the ICT industry will grow eponentially and bring trememdous changes to all industries.

“It is our great honour to be selected by Sarawak government to provide. The latest ICT technologies and contribute to the Sarawak digital economy blueprint to help its people prepare for the advent of the IoT era..”

Liu added, “We are looking forward to working with Sarawak to help achieve digital transformation here.”

Huawei is committed to driving Malaysia’s digital transformation into a Smart Digital Nation. Huawei’s regional hub ad its 11 sharing centres are located in Malaysia.

The company serves telecom operators and contributes to High Speed Broadband (HSBB), 4G, and other ICT developments in the country.

Last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak officiated the opening of Huawei’s second customer solutions innovation and integration experience centre in the country.