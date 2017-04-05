Nation 

Self Employment Social Security Bill 2017 tabled

The Self Employment Social Security Bill 2017 seeks to provide social security for self employed persons was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said every self employed individual must register and make contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) based on the manner set for every activity carried out by their self employment under the Bill.

“The Bill also states that anyone who fails to comply with the regulations can be punished by a fine and (or) imprisonment. Any person who contravenes these regulations commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to fine not exceeding RM10,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years or both,” he said when tabling the Bill.

He said the Bill would be tabled for the second and third reading at the current sitting. At present, social security is administered by the Social Security Board under the Workers Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and only involved workers whose contributions are paid by employers and employees. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of