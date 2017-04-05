Self Employment Social Security Bill 2017 tabled

The Self Employment Social Security Bill 2017 seeks to provide social security for self employed persons was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said every self employed individual must register and make contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) based on the manner set for every activity carried out by their self employment under the Bill.

“The Bill also states that anyone who fails to comply with the regulations can be punished by a fine and (or) imprisonment. Any person who contravenes these regulations commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to fine not exceeding RM10,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years or both,” he said when tabling the Bill.

He said the Bill would be tabled for the second and third reading at the current sitting. At present, social security is administered by the Social Security Board under the Workers Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and only involved workers whose contributions are paid by employers and employees. — Bernama