Sibu may get new night market with 21st century look

Artist’s impression of the proposed ‘Pasar Malam’ at Market Road. Dato Andrew Wong

SIBU: The United People’s Party (UPP) Community Service Board (Sibu) is proposing to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to set up a new ‘pasar malam’ (night market) at Market Road here.

Board chairman Dato Andrew Wong said under the proposal, the market would have ‘a 21st century look’ to attract the younger population.

He also disclosed that the estimated cost for the project would be between RM1.5 million and RM2 million.

Moreover, he observed that the present location at Butterfly Garden was not really a suitable setup for a night market due to space constraint and traffic congestion.

“The idea is to be able to accommodate the present number of stalls, including sufficient space for tables and chairs for each food stall. The area should be more spacious and organised.

“The whole upgrading works/redevelopment is to bring the ‘pasar malam’ into the 21st century, so that it will once again attract the young population which is crucial to its growth – just like those seen in Taiwan or Thailand,” Wong told The Borneo Post Monday.

He also said the traffic flow would be dependent upon SMC as this is an area under the council’s purview.

“Our board is prepared to fund this project 100 per cent, and hand it over to SMC because this project is for the people of Sibu,” he stressed.

Wong also reiterated the board’s objective of developing this town.

“Hence, at our full board meeting on March 31, we unanimously agreed to adopt the proposal of developing Sibu into a university town.

“We hope to achieve this through three ‘I’ strategy – namely ‘infrastructure’, ‘innovation’ and ‘industry’.”

Wong said a world-class institution of higher education in the form of University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) meant that the town had a platform for developing itself into a world-class university town.