Sibu police swoops in on chicken wing burial site

Report by Raymond Tan

SIBU: Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri confirmed yesterday they had condoned off the burial site of the chicken wings.

Saiful, who is now outside the country, confirmed the police’s action in his text, saying: “Yes, we have condoned off the area. We are working closely with the Residence Office, Health Department, Sibu Municipal Council and Sibu Rural District Council.”

It is understood that the police have not received a report up to 2pm yesterday, and out of concern of public safety, they sealed off the burial site to maintain social order and safety.

A source from the police said they learnt of the chicken wings’ case from the Facebook, and “immediately, we sent our men in to seal off the area.”

The source said the policemen had been there overnight, and yesterday, they were still guarding it to prevent public members from entering.

Meanwhile, panic has wiped through Sibu after media highlighted the news of villagers digging out the chicken wings for consumption and for sale after the burial.

Rumours spread in the internet the incident was linked to the Customs Department, but, when the Borneo Post contacted one of their officers in Sibu, he said the chicken wing incident “has nothing to do with us”.

It is unclear the quantity of the chicken wings being buried, but, a netizen said the wings were sent in by container loads could have added up to six tons.

After the news went viral in Facebook and WhatsApp, panicky townsfolk are now staying away from the chicken wings.

“Do not eat chicken wings for the next few months,” said their viral messages mostly in WhatsApp.

One widely circulated message reads: “Four containers of chicken parts were seized and destroyed by Customs Sibu. Either contaminated or smuggled…. Buried but dug out by people for sale at a price at low as RM5 (Per kg). Consumption at your own risk.”

Apparently, the reminder had come a bit too late.

Some housewives, when interviewed yesterday, said they had already cooked the cheap chicken wings they bought for their families over the weekend.

Vendors in Central Market reportedly said there were traders outside the market last few days selling cheap chicken wings.

Another housewife said she had received a call from a friend, offering her the RM5 chicken wings.

A check with a private clinic in town fortunately said there had no increased cases of stomach discomfort, diarrhea nor cases of mild ulcer in his clinic.

The doctors said if contaminated chicken wings were not cooked properly, they could be harmful because of the bacteria and micro-organism and of the soil contamination.

He advised those who had consumed the chicken wings and had felt body discomfort to seek medical help.

Meanwhile, a reliable source said the buried chicken wings had been shipped into Sibu in four containers from New Zealand.

It said because the product did not have the halal certification, the chicken wings were destroyed by the Customs Department.