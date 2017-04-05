Sixth body found, two still missing after mud flood

Report by Rebecca Chong

TONGOD: Search and Rescue (SAR) operation team found the body of one female adult near Sungai Milian today (April 5) which makes a total of six bodies recovered out of eight victims who went missing after their home was washed away by mud flood at Kampung Lobou, Sen Fu Estate here last Saturday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s head of Operation Centre (PGO), Khatizah Rahaban said that the sixth body was found at around 10.10am.

On Tuesday, five bodies were found floating around several locations near Kampung Pinangoh.

Khatizah said that first two victims found included an adult male who was found floating on the water near Kampung Pesik and Kampung Masaun on Monday night.

“A male child’s body, which is the third victim, was found by villagers around 7am on Tuesday. The villagers tied the deceased’s body to the river bank to ensure that the body does not flow away with the river’s current, also so that it is easier of SAR team to get the body” she said.

Khatizah said that the firemen took around two hours to reach the scene by boat and retrieve all the bodies before sending them to Kampung Pinangah’s jetty.

When the firemen were on their way to the location (of the bodies), the team spotted another body of a male child at around 10.57am, and another body of a teenage female about two hours later in Sungai Pinangah (12.30pm). The total of bodies found as of 4pm, Tuesday was five.

She said the fourth day of SAR operation is focusing in areas with wood, rocks and mud piles that were resulted from the mud flood.

Another victim who was confirmed missing after informed by PGO coordinator from the operation at the palm oil estate had add up the missing persons to eight persons.

The operation involved five personnel from Keningau and Sandakan fire station, 17 Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia (Storm) personnel, eight members of the Multi-Skill Team (MUST) team, 10 from the Sandakan Zone Water Rescue Team (PPDA), and seven fire engines and rescue boats with addition of villagers’ boats.

The department was also assisted by other agencies including the Royal Malaysian Police and Malaysia Civil Defence Department.

In the incident which took place last Saturday, heavy rain had caused landslide and mud flood to wash away an estate worker’s house with a family of eleven still inside.

Three people survived, including a married couple identified as Abdul Kamalayan, 50 and Zaleha Mandaya, 40, and their son, Julaslam Abdul, 19.

The operation is still on going in search for the remaining two victims.