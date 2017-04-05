Soldiers advised to perform with integrity

MIRI: All army officers and rank-and-file personnel are advised to perform their duties with honesty, integrity and discipline.

“I want to urge all to never be involved in any negative activities or violate any current directives issued because this sort of disciplinary offence will affect the image of the team in particular and the army in general,” said commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Shamsul Bahari Che Soh during the first anniversary parade of the first team of Battalion 8, Border Regiment at PLKN Camp, Sungai Rait here yesterday.

About 90 army personnel took part in the parade, which was the first for Lt Colonel Shamsul for this year.

Shamsul advised the personnel to have a positive mindset and become an example to others.

“We must be thankful for having jobs which enable us to live comfortably and in return, I hope we will do our job with utmost responsibility, obey the command and make

sure government properties such as weapons, vehicles, uniforms and so on remain in good condition.”

He stressed that in order to be the best regiment, personnel should hold onto six basic attributes.

“They need to have these six basic points: obey your religion, be loyal to the team and leadership, be honest in performing your duties, be courageous, esprit de corps and have a harmonious balance between everyday life and work.

Speaking on the history of the team’s establishment, Shamsul said it is based on the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Army strategic development plan to fill the need to protect Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

“With that strategic plan, the army has taken the initiative to enhance the combat capability and offset assignment of infantry forces in Sabah and Sarawak, 31 Infantry Brigade was formed with the composition of five battalions, consisting of six to 10 border regiments that have been placed in Sarawak.

“The regiment is temporarily based in this camp. During the early days, the team was stationed at the headquarters in Kuala Lumpur before moving to this camp on April 4 last year,” he said, adding the date was taken as the date of establishment of Battalion 8.

At the function, Shamsul presented insignias to Private Ngelambong Abeng and Md Izani Abd Ghani who were promoted to lance corporal.

Also present at the ceremony was the head of 8th Battalion of the Border Regiment, Major Mamat Hasan.