SRDC also chasing leads on chicken wings issue

Report by Jane Moh

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the chicken wings issue will need to be solved as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Borneo Post when contacted, he said they needed to find out who was responsible for burying the chicken at the area.

“We will let Sibu Resident to lead the investigation and for SRDC part, we need to do it also. We will call Royal Customs Department to verify whether they are aware of it, then, we need to identify the company and we need to get the information fast,” he said.

He said if the chicken wings were disposed because of contamination, then there is a greater urgency to solve the problem.

According to the news report, the Royal Customs Department, Sibu had clarified that the chicken wings had nothing to do with them.

The department had also said this morning that they could not give any comment as the statement could only be issued by the state director.

“If customs department had denied it, then there must be a reason why the company did it, is it because the chicken wings are contaminated or other reasons,” he pointed out.

He also said that SRDC needed to find out the status of the land and why were the chicken wings being disposed there.

He said currently the information was limited with rumours and information from the social media.

“We hope to get feedback as soon as possible and we also want to make sure that those still keeping the chicken wings to dispose them,” he said.

He said that the issue would involve few agencies including health department, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and the police.

He also said SRDC would try to work with the agencies to get the information they needed and what measures needed to be taken.

He also feared that the chicken wings issue would create a ripple effect especially on the businesses as people would tend not to buy the ‘proper’ chicken wings.

“This is another issue we fear would happen as people might take a drastic action by avoiding to buy chicken wings in the market because of this issue,” he said.

He said SRDC had received directive from Sibu Resident and the council had sent its health officers to inspect and investigate the area.

For now, he pointed out that the public must avoid consuming the chicken wings if they still keeping them.

According to him, SRDC would try to identify which longhouses or kampongs involved in the digging of the chicken wings.

SRDC would also try to convince the folks involved to dispose the chicken wings instead of consuming them.

“For the time being, we do not know which area involved as this might spread to elsewhere already, not just Bukit Aup area.

“We are trying to gather information and to find out which residents went to the area and dug out the chicken wings,” he pointed out.