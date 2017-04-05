Starmanok lift BG Dato Lee Heng Cheong Cup

SIBU: The Brigadier General Dato Lee Heng Cheong Cup is now in the custody of Starmanok FC following its 2-0 victory over Ummi FC in the final on Sunday afternoon at Bukit Lima Indoor Stadium here.

The two teams pocketed cash prizes of RM1,500 and RM700 respectively.

High Court Judge Dato Lee Heng Cheong officiated at the prize-giving.

Starmanok’s Fizi Yaman received the `best player’ award from Sibu Advocates Association’s representative Darren Ling.

A total of 40 teams took part in the inaugural futsal tournament organised by Sibu Court Recreational Club.

Meanwhile, Sibu Judicial Department Recreational Club will hold a darts competition at Sibu Court on Apr 15–16 at Sibu Court.

For more details contact Mohd Azman on 019-9003050 or Nur Christina Pang on 013-8008164 for registration.