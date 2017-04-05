Statement on marrying rapist misconstrued – Shabudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament Datuk Shabudin Yahya said his controversial statement on rapist to marry victim yesterday was misconstrued and inaccurate.

He said his statement, as reported by the media as if he was supporting the matter, was taken out of the context because his emphasis was on the existing provision of laws that did not stop marriage of those aged 16 (for girls) and 18 (for boys).

“According to the Islamic enactment, any girl, aged 16 years and below, who who wishes to marry must get consent from the ‘wali’ (guardian) and the court, whereas for boys, aged under 18, must obtain approval from the court…This (underage marriage) can’t be done at their whims and fancy.

“This means the Islamic enactment does not give full authority for the ‘wali’ to allow marriage of those below 16 for girls and 18 for boys,” said Shabudin in a statement here today.

However, he said rape remained a crime and that it is up to the police and court to decide on the course of action.

Among others, he was reported to have proposed the marriage between the rape victim and the offender to solve social problems during the debate on the Child Sexual Offences Bill 2017 at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here yesterday.

Shabudin said he was referring to consensual sex involving minors which was now common in the reality of today’s society.

“In solving such problems, families try to cover up and do not lodge police reports, and eventually make the decision to marry them,” he added. – Bernama