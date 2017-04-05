Students encouraged to take up sports

MIRI: Students are encouraged to be actively involved in sports as it has far reaching effects on their life in school and beyond.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said besides promoting healthy minds and bodies, active involvement in sports builds high determination and discipline among students.

“High discipline brings great benefits as with it comes fine values such as determination, responsibility, loyalty and wisdom.

“Studies showed only 15 per cent of the 10,000 successful people in the world succeeded due to technical training while 85 per cent were due to personality – with strong discipline,” he said when declaring open SMK St Columba’s 62nd Annual Athletics Meet yesterday.

Among those present were Ustaz Awangku Zulkarnain Ayub, who represented Miri district education officer; Assistant Bishop of Kuching Diocese and Vicar of St. Columba, Right Reverend Solomon Cheong; chairman of the school’s board Hurbert Horton Kelong, chairman of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association Karambir Singh and the school’s principal Subah Nyareng.

Dennis added that success of a community or country is often associated with success in sports and games at the international level.

“For example, Malaysia is now well known because of the successes of its sport personalities like Datuk Lee Chong Wei in badminton, Datuk Nicol David in squash and Pandelela Rinong in diving,” he said.

He pointed out that such positive image will have ripple effects on the nation, including attracting investors which subsequently provides job opportunities and increases revenue.

In view of this, he said the government always strove to develop sporting facilities so as to encourage many to excel in sports to bring glory to the country, besides encouraging healthy lifestyle.

In line with such commitments, he announced a government grant of RM10,000 for SMK St. Columba.

After his speech, he presented prizes to the top three winners of the march-past.

A total of 483 students are taking part in the two-day meet which ends today.