Study visit to Jakarta for those interested

KUCHING: Entrepreneurs as well as those from the government or private sectors in the state can participate in the ‘Business Excellence Best Practice Study Visit’ to Jakarta, Indonesia from May 15-20.

The inaugural programme is organised by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak in collaboration with Syarikat Wahana Kendali Mutu, a consultancy and quality management company in Jakarta, which was established in 1991.

“The objective of this programme is to provide business excellence practitioners with the opportunity to obtain information on best practices practised by organisations in Indonesia,” Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) state director Griffith Jones Goba said at a press conference yesterday.

“At the same time, it will also enable participants to share knowledge and skills on business excellence and its framework with organisations in Indonesia.”

Griffith explained that Jakarta was selected because Indonesian organisations implemented the practice of business excellence earlier than organisations in Malaysia.

He noted as more organisations in Indonesia practised business excellence, there is a more systematic system that can be benchmarked, and the similar cultures of the two countries would enable more effective sharing of best practices to be implemented.

“The six-day programme will comprise a workshop, sharing session and benchmarking visit.

“During the benchmarking visit, there will be four companies which will be benchmarked namely Telkom Indonesia, which is one of the telecommunication companies owned by the Indonesian government; Jasamarga, a company which plans, constructs, operates and maintains roads and tolls in Indonesia; Krakatau Steel, the largest steel producer in Indonesia; and Port & Services, which aims to make Cigading Port as the main route in view that it can manage 12 million tonnes of cargo daily,” said Griffith.

He added 15 participants are expected to join the programme, which is priced at RM7,287 per person inclusive of return air tickets, accommodation, transport and food.

Those interested to participate can call programme manager Zuraini Subri on 082-439959 or 082-439960, fax 082-439969, or email sko@mpc.gov.my or zuraini@mpc.gov.my.