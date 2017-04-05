Terengganu Forestry ex-director charged with accepting kickbacks

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former Terengganu Forestry ex-director claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday to three counts of corruptly accepting RM60,000 from a timber contractor, four years ago.

The accused, Datuk Azmi Nordin, 58, is presently based at the Peninsular Forestry Office as Silviculture and Forest Conservation Biology Division director.

On the first charge, he is accused of accepting RM30,000 through a Malayan Banking Berhad account belonging to Azhar Nordin from a timber contractor Yew Keong Fah on March 3, 2013.

The money was allegedly an inducement to facilitate logging approval in Compartment 36b and 40a of the Hulu Terengganu Forest Reserve at Tersat, Hulu Terengganu District.

On the second charge, he is accused of accepting RM20,000 from the same contractor through a Malayan Banking Berhad account belonging to Syarikat D Laman kulturakebunan on June 16, 2013. The money was allegedly an inducement to facilitate logging approval in the same compartments.

On the third charge, Azmi is accused of receiving RM10,000 through the Malayan Banking Berhad account of Syarikat

D Laman kulturakebunan from the same person on Aug 13, 2013 at the same place and for the same purpose.

The charges are framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, on conviction.

Judge Mohamad Haldar Abdul Aziz set RM15,000 as bail with one surety and impounded the accused’s passport, and fixed May 8 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh appeared for the prosecution while counsel Muhammad Hayatuddin

Mohamad represented the accused. — Bernama