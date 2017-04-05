Wildlife dept officer claims trial to making false payment claims

KUANTAN: A Wildlife Department officer pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false payment claims for the purchase of bags worth RM23,400, about four years ago.

Abu Zahrim Ismail, 44, made the plea before Sessions Court judge Datuk Habibah Mohamed Yusof after he was charged with committing the offence

with the aim of duping the director-general of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

He was charged with making claims for the supply of 28 units of Haversack 75 litre Deuter and 60 units of Dry Pack 30 litre

which were actually not supplied on Nov 28, 2013 to the Pahang National Park Superintendent’s Office in Jerantut.

The accused who started working with Perhilitan in 1998 is alleged to have committed the offence by using Government Order document No:LO351051301130299 in the name of Baraplas Kreatif Enterprise, dated Nov 22, 2013.

The accused who was arrested in Kuala Lumpur at 1.15pm yesterday, was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, under Section 24 of the same Act. — Bernama