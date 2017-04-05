Zahid: Decision on Act 164 based on national interest

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday stated that the government’s decision to amend the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 or Act 164 was based on national interest.

Responding to the suggestion by Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria for the decision to be withdrawn, Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, said he respected the views expressed and fatwa (edict) issued before on the matter.

“However, as stated by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker (Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia), we would view this as national interest being above other interests.

“We hope that whatever decision made by the government, it would be viewed with an open heart. We respect all religions and the rights of all races, and the government’s decision is based overall on national interest,” he told the media during his visit to The International Modern Arabic School, here.

On Monday, Harussani had reportedly said that amendments to Act 164 were in conflict with the Federal Constitution and Islamic rulings, and also seen as belittling and disrespecting Islam.

The Perak mufti said the second reading of the bill to amend the Act, expected to take place this week, was also in conflic t with the 87th National Fatwa Committee Muzakarah (Discussion) in June, 2009.

He said the committee had decided that when a spouse had converted to Islam, the couple’s underage children’s religion would automatically be Islam.

Therefore, he said, the amendments which stated that when a spouse converted to Islam and divorce occurred, and that their children’s religious status could only be changed upon reaching the age of 18 and with the consent of both parents, were against the fatwa and Islamic law.

Ahmad Zahid said he would discuss the matter with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is responsible for tabling the amendments to Act 164. — Bernama