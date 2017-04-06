581 parcel scams recorded with over RM23m in losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Love’s labour lost.

‘Romance’ scam or parcel fraud is snaring close to 200 victims every month in the first quarter of the year, with losses totalling RM23.6 million.

Despite the wide publicity on such Internet scams over the past few years, 581 such cases were recorded between January and March.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID Department director Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said syndicates continued to use similar modus operandi in baiting victims via social sites before they are persuaded to part with money to redeem a gift from the Customs Department.

In this regard, he said the police raided several locations at Jalan Klang Lama, Cyberjaya and Damansara to shut down a parcel fraud syndicate following a tip-off.

Acryl Sani added that in the raid, four Nigerian men and a local woman, aged between 28 and 40 and believed to be members of a syndicate were picked up.

“We also seized four cars of various makes, 13 mobile phones, six laptops, four bank account books and six ATM (automated teller machine) cards,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Acryl Sani said the police believed the five suspects were involved in 43 cases of ‘romance scam’ involving losses amounting to RM950,000. — Bernama