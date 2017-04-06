Baby-dumping: suspect’s boyfriend released on police bail

ALOR SETAR: The boyfriend of a student linked to the discovery of the body of a baby boy at a toilet of an institution of higher learning in Bukit Kayu Hitam last Thursday, was released on police bail today.

Kedah CID chief SAC Datuk Mohd Nasir Ya said the 19-year-old suspect, from Pendang was released after his statement was recorded.

Yesterday, following the re-arrest of his girlfriend, in her 20s, for murder, the suspect was detained in Jitra about 11am to facilitate investigations.

Earlier, the case was classified under Section 318 of the Penal Code for baby dumping.

However, a post-mortem revealed the baby was still alive when born, and the case was re-classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The woman, from Sungai Petani has been remanded for seven days, beginning yesterday. – Bernama