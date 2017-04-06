Body of sixth Tongod mud flood victim found

SANDAKAN: Search and rescue (SAR) teams yesterday found the body of another missing victim believed to have been swept away by mud flood in a landslide at Sen Fu Oil Palm Estate in Tongod, Kinabatangan.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations assistant director Kahirul Azzuwan Ibrahim said the sixth body of a girl, was found stuck among tree roots at the riverbank of Sungai Milian, Tongod, at 10.10am.

The body was brought to the Kampung Pinangah jetty and handed over to the police, he said in a statement yesterday.

Kinabatangan district police chief Superintendent A Sahak Rahmat said the sixth victim had been identified as eight-year-old Alisan by her grandmother. Her body was sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital here for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, five bodies were found floating around several locations near Kampung Pinangoh. They were identified as Titiwana, female, 12; Sabril, male, 10; Juhati, male, 11; Azril, male, six and another one victim yet to be identified.

As of April 5, two victims have yet to be found, namely Asma, 36, and Alan, 11.

Abdul Kamalayan, 50, Zaleha Mandaya, 40, and their son Julaslam Abdul, 19, survived the incident.

Kahirul said the SAR team focused the operations on the area along Sungai Milian to Sungai Labou.

He said that the operations, in its fifth day, involved a 17-member Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia (STORM) team, eight members of the Multi-skill Team (MUST), a 10-member Sandakan Zone Water Rescue Team (PPDA), five members of the Keningau Fire and Rescue department as well as personnel from the Civil Defence Force and the Royal Malaysia Police.

Sahak said the rescue operation was suspended at 5.30pm yesterday and will resume today at 7.30am.