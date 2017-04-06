Customs Putrajaya handled chicken wings disposal – Ahmad Zainudin

Report by Conny Banji

SIBU: The chicken wings buried near Bukit Aup were seized by Customs Department from Putrajaya at the Rajang Port here on Feb 23 this year.

Acting Sarawak Customs director Ahmad Zainudin Drahman said the items, disposed on March 30 and 31, were confiscated because they were imported without permit.

The chicken wings weighed 81,500kg with a Customs value of RM543,706.30 and duty import of RM108,742.86, he said.

“Based on marking on the boxes, the country of origin is The Netherlands. It is the first of such confiscation in Sibu. Investigation is ongoing to find the owner,” he said at a press conference at Sibu Customs station at Deshon Road here today.

He said Customs Department seized the items after they received public tip off and information gathered by their own intelligence team.

On why they dumped the items at the land plot near Bukit Aup, Ahmad said that everything (from seizure to burial of the chicken wings) was handled by Customs Department from Putrajaya.

“I cannot give the rationale for their (Customs Putrajaya) decision to dump it there. We (Sibu Customs) only provide the manpower,” he said.

On their standard operation procedure (SOP) for disposal of such items, he said that they usually dispose them at refuse disposal centre after consulted the Veterinary Department.

“That is what we are going to do now. But this disposal of the chicken wings near Bukit Aup is beyond our knowledge. It is arranged by Customs Putrajaya,” he said.

He had earlier said that they will dig out the buried chicken wings and transfer it to Kemuyang landfill here.

He said Sibu Customs will work with Veterinary Department to dispose the items properly by burying them.