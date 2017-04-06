Embassy intensifies search for missing Malaysians in Jakarta

JAKARTA: The Malaysian embassy in Indonesia is intensifying its search for two Malaysians who are reportedly missing in the republic’s capital since March 30.

Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim said the embassy, with help from the Royal Malaysian Police attache, was now cooperating with the Indonesian authorities to track down the missing persons.

The embassy was also conducting its own investigation from all aspects as the case had raised doubts when the duo did not contact anyone upon arriving in Jakarta, he told Bernama, here, today.

Zahrain also said a next-of-kin of one of the missing men was now in Jakarta and had met with the embassy officials.

Mohamad Shafa Ahmad, 29, and Kamarol Arifin Mohamad Darus, 27, who worked as a mail delivery man and technician, respectively, are believed to be missing after arriving here at 2pm on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2).

The two best friends, from Kampung Sijangkang, Teluk Panglima Garang in Selangor, were said to have visited the Indonesian capital to watch Dj Armin Van Buuren’s concert at the Jakarta International Expo.

They did not contact their families since their arrival here and reportedly did not check into the booked hotel.

Kamarol Arifin’s sister, Junaina Mohamad Darus, 33, said she only realised her brother had gone missing when he did not turn up at klia2 at 11pm last Sunday, the day he was scheduled to return home.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra in a statement today said the embassy received the report on the missing duo two days later (on Tuesday).

“The Malaysian embassy in Jakarta will continue with its efforts using all available channels to trace the missing individuals,” it said. – Bernama/Azeman Ariffin