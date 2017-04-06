Injured Romanian seaman dies on mercy flight to KK

RMAF personnel carrying the victim’s body on a stretcher at the Sabah Air Aviation base in Tanjung Aru yesterday. Mevlit

KOTA KINABALU: A Romanian seaman who suffered severe head injuries in a fall died during a mercy flight from Labuan to the state capital yesterday.

Stelian Mevlit, 36, was pronounced dead before the helicopter from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) landed at Sabah Air Aviation base in Tanjung Aru at 2pm.

It is learnt that Mevlit’s head hit something in the fall into the sea about 120 nautical miles from Labuan around 9am. The cause of death is believed to be excessive bleeding.

The victim’s body was carried from the helicopter on a stretcher and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, city police chief ACP M. Chandra said a thorough investigation was still being carried out on the case, which had been classified as a sudden death.