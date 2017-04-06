Jackson boxes his way into national back-up squad

KUCHING: Sarawak boxers gave a good account of themselves at the Series 1 of the National Youth Circuit Boxing Championship at Mydin Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu from Mar 27-31.

They brought back one gold, one silver and one bronze medals from the five-day meet.

Jackson Chambai bagged the gold after defeating Mohd Shahran Hafie Mohd Fauzi from Sabah in the 49kg final.

The silver medal was delivered by Mohd Zainuddin Zailani in the 81-91kg after he lost to Terengganu boxer Muhammad Syahriman Zahir while Tan Hui Chiew won the bronze in the 60-64kg.

To Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo, this was an excellent result and he was proud of the team’s performance.

“I am very satisfied with the performance of our boxers although they failed to meet the two-gold target,” he said.

According to Rahman who is also Malaysian Amateur Boxing Association vice president and team manager for the SEA Games squad, the state boxers had shown tremendous fighting spirit when pitted against national and back-up boxers who were far better prepared and trained.

He felt that Sarawak could have reaped more golds if the state boxers were not drawn against national boxers in the preliminary rounds.

He is also happy for Jackson because the young boxer has been selected to join the national back-up squad after his golden feat in the national tournament.

“Nevertheless, our boxers are in need of more competitions as exposure to further improve their skills as well as their confidence.

“As such, SABA will be strengthening its development programme at training centres in Kuching, Betong, Saratok, Sri Aman, Asajaya and Tatau,” he added.

Rahman also recorded his appreciation to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity and the Sarawak State Sports Council for their assistance and support in making the trip to Terengganu possible.

Other members of the Sarawak team included Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Faizul (46-49kg), Brandon Ringkai Steven (52-56kg), Muhammad Sayyid Shariee (49-52kg), Mohd Amin Alif Annuar (56-60kg) and Mohd Nasrullah Sutia (75-81kg).