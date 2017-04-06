KR1M workers released on Wednesday

SIBU: Six out of the seven workers of Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) who were arrested for the alleged criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving a sum of RM825,000 were released on Wednesday.

The proceeding was done inside the chamber and the reason was not revealed.

The first six suspects were arrested last Friday while another was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

The seven workers were aged between 19 and 23 years old.

The crime is believed to have occurred over a span of two years, with the amount allegedly adding up to nearly a million ringgit.

These young workers were investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail of 14 years or with a fine and also liable to whipping, upon conviction.

The alleged crime came to light after a representative of a supplier lodged a report against the employees on Friday.

The police have not revealed the modus operandi of the crime, but, it is believed the goods of the store were being taken and sold.