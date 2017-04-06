Malaysia palm oil output likely jumped in March — Survey

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil output in world No.2 producer Malaysia likely jumped over 10 per cent in March, marking its first month-on-month climb in about five months, a Reuters poll showed.

However, the estimated 10.4 per cent rise in production to 1.39 million tonnes would be below the kind of increases typically chalked up at the time of year due to lingering effects from last year’s El Nino weather pattern.

“The projected rise in fresh fruit bunch output is lower versus the historical March average month-on-month rise of 15 per cent over the past five years,” said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank.

“Issues (such as El Nino and labour shortages) suggest that production in the second quarter may not rise as much as we expect. It could continue in April and May, but for June and July we expect an output pickup.”

Rising production of the commodity, used in everything from cosmetics to chocolate, could drag on benchmark palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia exchange that have already dropped nearly 15 per cent this year on expectations of recovering output and falling soy-oil prices. — Reuters