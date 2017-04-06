MBM CV delivers 300th truck, reaches new milestone

PUCHONG: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Commercial Vehicles (MBM CV), the authorised distributor of FUSO trucks in Malaysia, officially marked the delivery of the 300th FUSO truck to Biforst Logistics Sdn Bhd, a leading one-stop logistics solutions provider.

At the same event, both parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise Biforst Logistics’ commitment to purchase the first electric-powered truck in Malaysia, the FUSO eCanter upon the vehicle’s availability in Malaysia.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia vice president of Commercial Vehicles Albert Yee said the delivery of the 300th FUSO truck to Biforst Logistics represented a significant milestone.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Commercial Vehicles takes great pride in delivering ‘Trucks you can trust’, and in doing so we are absolutely thrilled that Biforst Logistics benefits greatly from our highly reliable and economical commercial vehicles and extensive service network,” he said.

A FUSO customer since 2006, Biforst Logistics’ fleet of trucks include the FUSO Light Duty Truck models, FE71PB, FE83PE, FE83PG and FE85PG which are commonly used for short distance distribution, inter-state logistic transportation, and FUSO medium duty truck model, FM65FM and Mercedes-Benz Actros for long distance logistics.

MBM CV’s authorised 3S dealer, Bumi Asia Auto Sdn Bhd, provides vehicle sales, complete after-sales support and vehicle maintenance for Biforst Logistics’ fleet.

“The MoU signing with Biforst Logistics reaffirms our commitment to the Malaysian market to continue providing trucks of the highest quality that offer reliability and economic efficiency.

“This MoU also demonstrates our support of the Malaysian government’s aspirations of becoming an energy efficient vehicle (EEV) hub in line with global standards, and commitment to contribute towards reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector,” added Yee.

Biforst Logistics Group managing director, Hamie Appala said given the nature of their business, they needed to ensure maximum up-time of their fleet.

“MBM CV is a natural first choice for us as they have a deep understanding of our need for safety, reliability and economic efficiency.

As a result of our robust business growth we need trucks which are dependable, and have plans to further increase our FUSO truck fleet over the next few years,” he said.

Unveiled at the 2016 International Motor Show (IAA), the FUSO eCanter truck is the brand’s first electrically-powered light duty truck, a zero-emission drive that offers economic efficiency and an attractive alternative to diesel engines.

Suitable for urban transportation and short radius distribution, the FUSO eCanter has a battery modular concept that allows flexibility for customers’ needs.

Designed for comfort and functionality, customers can opt between more battery packs resulting in more mileage; or less battery packs but greater payload.

With a nationwide network 55 FUSO dealers and 44 FUSO service facilities, MBM CV and its dealer partners continue to offer peace of mind and convenience to its customers nationwide.

