Offers of further studies targeting SPM school leavers via WhatsApp fake — Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Offers of further studies at institutes of higher education disseminated via WhatsApp is fake, says the higher education ministry.

In a statement yesterday, it said the offers as reported in a newspaper yesterday, had led many Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers to be swayed and deceived.

“This is fraud by unscrupulous people,” it added.

The ministry, in collaboration with the Department of Skills Development and the relevant authorities will investigate the syndicate behind the fake messages so that the public would not continue to be deceived.

It reminds all private higher education institutes to comply with the advertising guidelines set by the ministry in accordance with the provisions of the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 (Act 555).

“Legal action can be taken if it is found there is violation of the rules,” said the statement.

The public are advised to refer to appropriate information in respect of higher education through the ministry’s official portal www.mohe.gov.my or through agencies under it. — Bernama